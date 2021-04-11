American International Group Inc. Sells 346 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Koppers were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,207,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,939,000 after purchasing an additional 189,448 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Koppers by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after acquiring an additional 94,463 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Koppers by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 81,341 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Koppers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at $8,051,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,304.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

KOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.13. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $39.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.10 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

