American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 15.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $820.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $63.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.71%.

In related news, CEO Craig M. Dwight sold 10,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $190,383.50. Also, President James D. Neff sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $254,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,254 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

