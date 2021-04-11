American International Group Inc. Makes New $404,000 Investment in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

BNL opened at $18.57 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

