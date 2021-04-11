American International Group Inc. Has $444,000 Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WASH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 52,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $52.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.62. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average is $43.13.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $59.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%. Research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

