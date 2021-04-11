America Entertainment I. Wanda Sells 1,582,996 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Director America Entertainment I. Wanda sold 1,582,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $22,842,632.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,103,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,277,603.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:AMC opened at $9.42 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

