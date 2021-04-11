Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Analysts expect that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. Amdocs posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year sales of $4.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

DOX stock opened at $73.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.37%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Amdocs by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

