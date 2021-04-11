AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Given Sell Rating at Loop Capital

Loop Capital restated their sell rating on shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Loop Capital currently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. MKM Partners cut AMC Entertainment from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $20.36.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -16.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 36,179 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $490,587.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,659.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,117,380 shares of company stock valued at $589,498,462. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 9.5% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 32,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 192,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 66,810 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2,878.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 601,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 581,293 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 64,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

