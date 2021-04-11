Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is American National Bank’s 2nd Largest Position

American National Bank reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.0% of American National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 158.5% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,557,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 10,027 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,024,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 27.2% in the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,930.67.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,372.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,112.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,177.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,038.00 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

