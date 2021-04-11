Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,344 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 181,063 shares.The stock last traded at $11.89 and had previously closed at $12.21.
ACH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.
The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61.
About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.
