Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,344 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 181,063 shares.The stock last traded at $11.89 and had previously closed at $12.21.

ACH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 21,980 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 58.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 97,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

