Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2,493.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2,390.00 price objective (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,244.11.

GOOG opened at $2,285.88 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,187.60 and a 1-year high of $2,289.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,083.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,828.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in Alphabet by 26.4% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 5,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.5% during the first quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.8% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

