Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of Allegiant Travel worth $19,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 673,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,385,000 after acquiring an additional 144,934 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,088,000 after acquiring an additional 21,034 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 181,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,294,000 after acquiring an additional 50,717 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,423,000 after acquiring an additional 118,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 804.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 124,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total value of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,471.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $39,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,560 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT opened at $252.82 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.20.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALGT shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.90.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.