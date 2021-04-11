Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC cut its stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Allakos were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Allakos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Allakos by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allakos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Allakos by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Allakos by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Adam Tomasi sold 3,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $362,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total transaction of $2,261,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,460 shares of company stock valued at $24,563,967. 44.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $105.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.09. Allakos Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

ALLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allakos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

