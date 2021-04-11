Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 369.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.09% of Akero Therapeutics worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 56,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after buying an additional 30,023 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

AKRO opened at $27.76 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $41.16. The company has a market cap of $965.22 million, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.12.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $93,116.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,284,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,165 shares of company stock worth $1,702,276. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

