Airbus’ (EADSY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EADSY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

EADSY opened at $30.24 on Thursday. Airbus has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The company has a market cap of $94.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.79.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbus will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

