Airbus’ (EADSY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EADSY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.
EADSY opened at $30.24 on Thursday. Airbus has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The company has a market cap of $94.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.79.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
