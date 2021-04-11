AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$42.00 to C$47.00. CIBC currently has a buy rating on the stock. AirBoss of America traded as high as C$41.94 and last traded at C$41.94, with a volume of 55881 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.18.

BOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Mary Matthews bought 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$39.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 168,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,586,788. Insiders purchased 8,290 shares of company stock valued at $316,497 over the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$29.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$172.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$199.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AirBoss of America Company Profile (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

