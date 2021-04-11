Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK) Receives GBX 543.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 552 ($7.21).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Aggreko from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, insider Chris Weston sold 12,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($11.50), for a total value of £108,468.80 ($141,715.18).

AGK traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 873 ($11.41). 2,668,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,802. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 864.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 644.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46. Aggreko has a twelve month low of GBX 346.80 ($4.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 905 ($11.82). The company has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Aggreko’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Aggreko’s payout ratio is -0.11%.

About Aggreko

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

