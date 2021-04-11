Aeon Trading 40.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $11.05 million and $34,054.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aeon has traded 40.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.67 or 0.00489786 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 105.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.