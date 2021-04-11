Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.39.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $82.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.84.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

