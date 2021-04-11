AdEx Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $181.75 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. One AdEx Network coin can currently be bought for $1.57 or 0.00002612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $181.75 million and approximately $22.36 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00056239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00020334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00085129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.41 or 0.00612876 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00043484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00033450 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network (ADX) is a coin. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 122,886,487 coins and its circulating supply is 115,744,011 coins. The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

