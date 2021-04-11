AdEx Network Achieves Market Cap of $189.53 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One AdEx Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00002712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx Network has a market cap of $189.53 million and $17.65 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AdEx Network has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AdEx Network Coin Profile

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 122,800,278 coins and its circulating supply is 115,657,802 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

