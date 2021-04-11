Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Shares of ADUS opened at $106.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.50 and its 200 day moving average is $107.88. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $72.72 and a fifty-two week high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.28 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 5,539 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total transaction of $565,476.51. Also, EVP Laurie Manning sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $105,570.00. Insiders have sold 11,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,955 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 96.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 490.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Addus HomeCare (ADUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.