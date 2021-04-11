Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins Sells 5,000 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $212,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,761,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,790,999.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ADPT stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.49. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $71.25.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.