Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives $144.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AYI. William Blair upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYI traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.18. 380,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,116. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.31. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $70.55 and a twelve month high of $173.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

