ACE (TokenStars) (ACE) Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

ACE (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 126.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One ACE (TokenStars) coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. ACE (TokenStars) has a market capitalization of $33,607.40 and approximately $17.00 worth of ACE (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ACE (TokenStars) has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00053041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00020162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00081397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.46 or 0.00611609 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00032197 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00037498 BTC.

ACE (TokenStars) Coin Profile

ACE is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. ACE (TokenStars)’s total supply is 14,476,036 coins and its circulating supply is 12,095,419 coins. ACE (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @TokenStars . The Reddit community for ACE (TokenStars) is /r/TokenStars and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ACE (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/en/ace

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenStars, a blockchain company plans to tokenize aspiring celebrities careers. TokenStars aims to provide funding resources to sportsmen and other celebrities at the young age and to decentralize talent sourcing and promotion. Token holders can get compensations for successful players recommendations, localizing content, growing players fan bases and referring investors via a generous Bounty program. TokenStars will use the shared infrastructure and launch the new verticals to tokenize aspiring celebrities, including football, poker, basketball, hockey, cinema actors, musicians, models. “

Buying and Selling ACE (TokenStars)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACE (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACE (TokenStars) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACE (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

