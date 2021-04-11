Abulaba Market Cap Hits $2,909.00 (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded 49.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Abulaba coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Abulaba has traded down 49.3% against the U.S. dollar. Abulaba has a total market capitalization of $2,909.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00052825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00081295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.85 or 0.00608443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00031303 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00036355 BTC.

Abulaba is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co . Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abulaba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abulaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

