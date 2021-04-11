Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,752 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,044.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 156,736 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,446,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $187.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.17, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.