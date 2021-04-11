Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Grows Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 487.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,649 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $9,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,296,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Square by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Square stock opened at $261.65 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.12 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.32, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,920,133.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,555,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,272,260 shares of company stock valued at $293,270,936 in the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SQ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.57.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.