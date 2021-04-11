Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Decreases Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lowered its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 62.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,340 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $115.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,031. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.24. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.85.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

