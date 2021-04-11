Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Cuts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,345,618,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,182 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,222,000 after buying an additional 2,901,821 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.18. 10,828,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,237,303. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average is $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

