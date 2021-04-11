Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $669.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to announce sales of $669.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $653.60 million and the highest is $702.80 million. Abercrombie & Fitch reported sales of $485.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year sales of $3.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANF has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,103.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,812,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,039 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANF stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $40.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.82.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

