ABB (NYSE:ABB) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised ABB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. DNB Markets lowered ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank raised ABB from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABB currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. ABB has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $32.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. This represents a yield of 2.7%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in ABB by 4.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in ABB by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.