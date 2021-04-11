Aave Price Tops $369.79 on Top Exchanges (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for $369.79 or 0.00618862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aave has a total market cap of $4.62 billion and $191.77 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00056571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00083905 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00042824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00033131 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,481,331 coins. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.