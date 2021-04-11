938 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAPR. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the fourth quarter valued at $2,172,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 299.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 38,930 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.51.

