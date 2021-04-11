$82.29 Million in Sales Expected for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will announce sales of $82.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.17 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted sales of $77.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year sales of $328.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $321.70 million to $336.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $344.57 million, with estimates ranging from $315.20 million to $365.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.14 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBCF shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of SBCF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.53. 142,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,406. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average is $29.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,236,000 after purchasing an additional 415,206 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 35,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

