$8.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will report $8.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.11 billion. Honeywell International reported sales of $8.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year sales of $34.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.64 billion to $34.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $36.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.87 billion to $37.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,234,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 76,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,559,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 60,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,173,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HON traded up $7.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,861,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.02. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $227.63. The company has a market capitalization of $157.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

