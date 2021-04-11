$78.99 Million in Sales Expected for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will post sales of $78.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for QAD’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.30 million. QAD reported sales of $74.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full year sales of $329.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $327.14 million to $330.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $357.22 million, with estimates ranging from $353.80 million to $359.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million. QAD had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.08%.

Several analysts have weighed in on QADA shares. TheStreet raised QAD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Sidoti lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QAD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

QAD stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.19. The stock had a trading volume of 66,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,747. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 476.22 and a beta of 1.32. QAD has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $78.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QADA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QAD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $746,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in QAD by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in QAD by 339.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QAD by 692.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 52,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QAD by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

