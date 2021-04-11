5,719,552 Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,719,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,780,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in News by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,343,000 after buying an additional 64,635 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in News by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in News by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 715,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in News by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 379,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 48,128 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in News during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.21. News Co. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $27.68.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NWSA shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. News currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

