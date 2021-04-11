5,675 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RWL. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,004,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,574,000 after buying an additional 27,076 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 22,448 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $71.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.21. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

