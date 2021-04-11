$56.52 Million in Sales Expected for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to post $56.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for trivago’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.16 million to $71.15 million. trivago reported sales of $154.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full year sales of $417.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $393.36 million to $442.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $681.10 million, with estimates ranging from $550.86 million to $807.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. The business had revenue of $38.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.64 million.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of trivago by 232.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 839,654 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of trivago by 248,659.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 745,979 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in trivago by 815.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in trivago by 73.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in trivago during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRVG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.04. 2,025,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,646,308. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. trivago has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.82.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

