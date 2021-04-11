5,432,104 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,432,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $118,366,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 915.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 218,506 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 85.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 36,315 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

MPW stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.40. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

