522 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $80.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.42.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

