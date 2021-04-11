51,571 Shares in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,425,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,629,000 after purchasing an additional 390,163 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in Hostess Brands by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 7,289,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,723,000 after purchasing an additional 862,046 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Hostess Brands by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,027,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,455 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,796,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,721,000 after acquiring an additional 58,035 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $14.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.75. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

