$5.30 Million in Sales Expected for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to report $5.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the highest is $8.73 million. Seres Therapeutics posted sales of $8.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year sales of $159.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $695.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $56.24 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $106.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,030,000 after acquiring an additional 102,550 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 18.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,720,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,710,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 50,803 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MCRB traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $20.58. 544,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,980. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 4.07. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.02.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.