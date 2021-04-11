$5.29 Billion in Sales Expected for International Paper (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will report sales of $5.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.13 billion and the highest is $5.39 billion. International Paper reported sales of $5.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $21.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.99 billion to $22.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $21.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.97 billion to $22.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

IP stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,586. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.76 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

