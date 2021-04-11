$457.33 Million in Sales Expected for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will announce sales of $457.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $457.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $456.70 million. Sykes Enterprises posted sales of $411.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sykes Enterprises.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $450.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on SYKE. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $412,200.00. Also, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $408,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,075 shares of company stock worth $3,368,793 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYKE. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sykes Enterprises by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.06. The stock had a trading volume of 101,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,690. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.63. Sykes Enterprises has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sykes Enterprises (SYKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.