4,405 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth $937,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1,716.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,172,000 after acquiring an additional 96,544 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 25.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 112.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 33,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 204.0% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $93.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $94.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.8576 dividend. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

RY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.86.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

