$401.17 Million in Sales Expected for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to post $401.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $402.40 million and the lowest is $399.94 million. Titan International posted sales of $341.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $326.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.86 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $9.97 on Friday. Titan International has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $10.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $612.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Titan International during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Titan International by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Titan International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

