3,761 Shares in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,761 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,343 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after acquiring an additional 757,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,077,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Seagate Technology by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $116,830,000 after acquiring an additional 94,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,658 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $69,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

STX opened at $80.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $80.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

In other news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 132,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $7,967,587.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 979,725 shares of company stock worth $60,498,347. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

