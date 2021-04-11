$376.95 Million in Sales Expected for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) will report $376.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $400.00 million and the lowest is $353.90 million. Vectrus reported sales of $351.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.49. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 14.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 6th.

Vectrus stock opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vectrus has a 12-month low of $36.83 and a 12-month high of $60.32.

In other news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $102,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Vectrus by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vectrus by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Vectrus by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Vectrus by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vectrus by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

