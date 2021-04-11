3,107 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,327,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. UBS Group cut Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.39.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $118.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,694.29 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.21.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.34, for a total transaction of $16,034,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,722,923.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $2,230,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,655,898.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 384,724 shares of company stock worth $51,389,928 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.